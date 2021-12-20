Storm Team 11: Sunny and Seasonable

Sunny and Seasonable

Sunshine is back today with a beautiful and bright Monday with sunshine from sunrise to sunset. Temperatures are cold this morning in the mid 20’s with frosty conditions. Expect a nice rise in temperatures through midday with mid 40’s. Mid-afternoon temperatures will be seasonable near 50.

Quiet Weather Ahead

A tranquil weather pattern continues Tuesday into Wednesday with only subtle changes. Some high clouds will stream in Tuesday; otherwise, temperatures are about the same with highs near 50.

A rainmaker to our south will impact the gulf coast and Florida today, with rain spreading into the Carolinas Tuesday into Wednesday.

Mild Weekend Ahead

Conditions will warm towards late week with a mild Christmas Eve as temperatures near 60 degrees.

Christmas Day

A few showers will be drifting through the region Christmas morning; otherwise, conditions will remain quiet with temperatures the 50’s.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP