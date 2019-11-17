Storm Team 11: Sunny and nice today before clouds and cooler weather return in a hurry

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good morning!
Enjoy the sunny skies and comfortable temperatures on this Sunday once we get past the morning chill. High: 60
Clouds return tonight and will act as a blanket so it won’t be quite as cold. Low: 38
A few breaks of sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday. Cooler and breezy. There could be a couple passing showers. High: 51
Mostly cloudy skies expected Tuesday. We might not get out of the upper 40s!
A warm up is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next weather maker may provide better rain chances as early as Thursday night.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!