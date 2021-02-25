Storm Team 11: Sunny and more seasonable today

Sunny and Cooler Today

A cold front will deliver a cooler and more seasonable late February day with temperatures dropping into the upper 30’s to low 40’s this morning, with mid 50’s this afternoon along with abundant sunshine.

Rain Threat Returns Friday

Moisture surges into the region Friday, with widespread rain expected Friday afternoon and evening. A wintry mix will be possible on the N.C. side of the mountains, as well as SW VA towards Wytheville and Roanoke.

Heavy Rain Threat This Weekend

Scattered showers are expected Saturday, especially during the morning, while a heavy rain threat is expected late Sunday into Sunday night where several inches are possible through Monday morning. A persistent heavy rain could lead to flooding, so watching a possible flood threat Sunday night.