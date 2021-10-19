Storm Team 11: Sunny and milder

Milder Today

After some areas of patchy frost, temperatures will warm quickly this morning out of the 40s and into the low 60s by midday. Highs will range from the low 70s in the Tri-Cities and low to mid 60s in the mountains.

Warmer Mid-Week

Ridging in place will promote warmer mid 70s Wednesday afternoon which looks like the warmest day of the week. Enjoy the extra warmth and sunshine.

Showers Late Week

Another cool front is expected into the area late Thursday leading to some scattered showers late in the day. Scattered showers will linger Thursday night into Friday morning.

Another disturbance may kick off a few showers Friday night before the clearing begins Saturday.

Seasonable Weekend

Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s with a clearing sky and plenty of Saturday sunshine. Some showers will be possible Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Fall Color Change

Look for more beautiful color in the mountains this week as many areas over 3,000 to 5,000 ft see peak color this week. Meanwhile, color will continue to pop in the lower elevations with peak color in the next two weeks. More details are here.

