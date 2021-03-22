LIVE NOW /
Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild weather continues

Sunny and Mild Weather Continues 

Beautiful spring weather continues after a chilly start, temperatures rebound quickly into the upper 50s by midday, upper 60s by the end of the afternoon.  

Rain Threat Returns Mid-Week 

A few showers will be around Wednesday, while our next main rain threat comes late Thursday into Friday as another system brings widespread rain and a few storms to our region.  

Upcoming Weekend 

Weather remains warm as we head into the weekend with temperatures approaching the mid 70’s Saturday.  A cold front will usher in cooler air Sunday, with some showers possible late in the day, with even a little light mountain snow Sunday night.  

