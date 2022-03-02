Sunny and Mild Wednesday

What a perfect weather pattern for early March with more sunshine and upper-60-degree temperatures in the Tri-Cities, with upper 50s in the mountains!

Staying Mild Thursday and Friday

Despite a cool front approaching our region Thursday afternoon, expect little change from our mild weather with only a subtle change with mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, mid 50s in the higher elevations.

We quickly bounce back into the upper 60s Friday with more sunshine.

Record Heat Possible This Weekend

Conditions this weekend will be very May-like with highs in the upper 70s. Considering the time of year, temperatures in the upper 70s are in record territory. Not bad for the first weekend of March talking about record busting temperatures and sunshine.

Another system approaches our region late Sunday but only giving us a slight chance for showers Sunday afternoon.

Wet Weather Returns Early Next Week

A more active weather pattern returns next week with widespread rain expected late Monday into early Tuesday. Another round of rain looks likely Thursday into Friday.

