Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild today

Sunny & Warmer Today

What a beautiful start to the work week with a clear sky this morning followed by a nice warm-up today with sunshine and upper 60s in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s in the mountains.

Warm Week Ahead

Conditions will stay quite nice for the second week of November with more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs will range from the 60’s in the mountains to the low 70’s in the Tri-Cities Tuesday and Wednesday.

Next Weather Change

A system will approach the region late Thursday with rain becoming likely Thursday night into Friday. Breezy and mild conditions will persist through much of Thursday afternoon, while cooler conditions will move in Friday.

Weekend Cool Down

Chilly change is coming for the weekend with high temperatures only in the upper 40’s Saturday and Sunday along with a very breezy set-up both Saturday and Sunday.

