Storm Team 11: Sunny and Mild Today

Tuesday

Expect another delightful day with a clear and crisp morning followed by a sunny and mild afternoon with temperatures in the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains. A mild south breeze will start to kick in today, giving us a little extra warmth through the afternoon.

Weather Change This Week

Wednesday marks significant change as a cold front moves into the area during the day, providing us with well needed rain along with a fresh dose of fall air. Blustery and chilly conditions will follow Wednesday night into Thursday with some of the coolest conditions so far this fall season.

Extended Outlook

Widespread frost is possible Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30’s. A warm-up will follow the frosty conditions ith upper 60’s to near 70 Friday afternoon. The warm-up continues into the weekend with 70’s Saturday and Sunday. A weather system will bring us a chance for rain Sunday, with an even better chance for rain the following week.

