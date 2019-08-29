Storm Team 11: Sunny and Mild Today

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

Our weather pattern is looking perfect today with a clear and cool morning, followed by a sunny and mild finish this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to near 80 in the Tri-Cities, while mountain temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

Labor Day Weekend

Weather remains perfect with sunny and seasonable mid 80’s, and clear and cool nights in the 50’s. Most importantly, conditions will be rain free through Labor Day.

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian remains a hurricane with additional strengthening likely in the coming days. The forecast includes much of the east coast of Florida as a possible direct impact on Monday. It is important to understand that the uncertainty 5 to 6 days out is very high. The high uncertainty makes is difficult to focus in on any one area as a landfall location.

What we know is the chance for a direct impact in Florida is looking more likely. Residents are urged to continue with their hurricane preparations. Areas further north into the Carolinas should also be prepared for a possible impact next week. It is important that you are aware of the potential impacts for those with weekend plans along the coast.

