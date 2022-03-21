Sunny Start

Enjoy a beautiful Monday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures with highs near 70 in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains.

Wet mid-week

Our next system is coming on Wednesday with widespread rain likely during the morning. The atmosphere will become more unstable Wednesday afternoon with the potential for some storms. Storm threat will highest outside of our region, but we could see a few strong storms late in the day.

Cooler end of the week

Cooler conditions return Thursday with temperatures back in the 60s. Even cooler conditions settle on Friday with some light showers possible.

Cool Weekend

Our weather pattern will continue to favor cool conditions this weekend with some light showers and mountain flurries Saturday. Conditions clear out Sunday. Highs will range from the 40s to low 50s, with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

