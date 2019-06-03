Storm Team 11: Sunny and Mild Start to the Week

STORM TEAM 11
Monday Forecast
With a blast of refreshing air arriving today, expect a perfect start to the work week with sunshine and upper 70’s Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the higher elevations. With dry air in place along with a clear sky and light winds, temperatures will drop into the 40’s tonight.
Weekday Outlook
Today and tomorrow are perfect days with abundant sunshine and comfortable conditions. Starting mid-week, we move into more of a wet weather pattern, with a chance for daily showers and storms through the end of the week and into the weekend.
