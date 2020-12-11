Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild Friday

Sunny and Warmer

What a beautiful end to the work week with sunshine and low to mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities, 50’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Another cold front approaches the region Saturday afternoon, giving us a few scattered showers Saturday afternoon, while Sunday is looking quiet. Temperatures will be mild with highs near 60 Saturday, mid 50’s Sunday.

Messy Monday, Winter Cold Returns Next Week

A stronger low pressure system will offer widespread rain and snow. Temperature profiles favor mainly rain for the Tri-Cities, with a wintry mix in the mountains. Accumulations will be possible mainly over 3000 ft.