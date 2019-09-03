Storm Team 11: Sunny and Hot

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday

Mild morning will transition to a hot and dry afternoon with plenty of sunshine along with those summer-like temperatures, ranging from near 90 in the Tri-Cities, to the mid to upper 70’s in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Weekday Outlook

Hot weather continues through Wednesday with only a small chance for rain. A cold front pushes through late Wednesday providing some relief on Thursday. Cooler, more seasonable conditions return with upper 70’s to low 80’s Thursday into Friday. The weekend heats up a bit, with mid 80’s.

Hurricane Dorian

Dorian remains a powerful hurricane that continues to spin right off of the east coast of Florida. A slow and steady turn to the north is expected which will spare Florida’s east coast from a direct impact. While Florida will likely miss a direct impact, the Carolinas need to pay attention to changes in the forecast the next few days with an increasing threat mid to late this week.

