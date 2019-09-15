Storm Team 11: Sunny and dry

Storm Team 11

Sunday, September 15, 2019

Good morning!



There are some areas of patchy fog out there this morning, especially where it rained yesterday. A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast today with highs in the upper 80s. Upper elevations along the TN and NC border may see an isolated shower as this weak cold front continues to push south.



Tonight, clear conditions persist with overnight low temperatures near 55 degrees.



Monday expect more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s. Low temperatures Monday night will dip into low 60s.



Another weak cold front moves in Tuesday. This will give us a slight rain chance and slightly dip our high temperatures in the low 80s and overnight temperatures in the mid 50s.



Have a great Sunday!