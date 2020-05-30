Storm Team 11: Sunny and comfortable as we get ready to say goodbye to May

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 30, 2020

Good evening! We’ll have passing clouds tonight with comfortable temperatures. The low near 54 degrees.



Abundant sunshine for Sunday. Dry and pleasant with a noticeable lack of humidity. The high only around 75 degrees.



Starry skies Sunday night. Quite cool with a low of 46 degrees.



Mostly sunny and still dry Monday, which is the first day of June! The high at 79 degrees.



It does turn warmer Tuesday with highs in the 80s. If you don’t feel the humidity Tuesday, you’ll definitely feel it Wednesday with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s. There is a slight chance of a shower both days.

A threat for scattered thunderstorms looks to return Thursday.



Enjoy the rest of the weekend!