Storm Team 11: Sunny and cold

Cold Tuesday

Cold and crisp this morning with low 20’s in the Tri-Cities, low teens in the mountains. A sunny sky means a bright and beautiful day ahead with low 40’s Tri-Cities, low to mid 30’s in the mountains.

Expect another cold night ahead with low to mid 20’s tonight under a clear sky.

Warmer Wednesday

Enjoying a nice warming trend into Wednesday with low to mid 50’s along with a mostly sunny sky.

Thanksgiving Day Change

Conditions remain quiet through the afternoon while another cold front Thursday night means a good chance for rain overnight. Daytime highs will be seasonable in the mid 50’s.

Friday Change

Another blast of cold air returns Friday morning with some light snow in the mountains and possible light accumulation. Tri-Cities could see some snow flurries with highs in the mid 40’s.

Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Temperatures will remain Chilly Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. A clipper system will bring in a small chance for some rain and snow showers Sunday.

