Storm Team 11: Sunday features a cool morning and a warm afternoon

Summary

We are wringing out the last of the moisture as we speak. Spotty showers have been showing up today as expected in the eastern half of our area and over the mountains. A majority of the time next week will be dry with warm afternoons and mild nights.



Dry Rest of the Weekend

Passing clouds. Cooler with patchy fog late. A low near 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low 50s elsewhere.

We’ll have more sun throughout the day Sunday! With that said, after a little bit of patchy early morning fog, don’t be surprised to see some high clouds in the afternoon. A nice day with a high of 81 degrees in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s to near 70 degrees in the mountains. It will be a great day to do leaf peeping in the highest elevations with near peak color at and above 5,000 feet!



Mostly clear and comfortable Sunday night. A low of 55 degrees with low 50s in the mountains.



Warm Week Ahead

In addition to warm weather this week, it will also be fairly dry. A weak system could spell a stray shower Tuesday, especially west of the Tri-Cities, but the rain chance is less than 20% as a whole. We will have partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with lows in the upper 50s.



Next Weather Maker

Our next real change in the pattern comes at the very end of next week. Clouds increase Friday and there could be a shower late in the day or at night with a better chance of showers Saturday. A cold front should usher in cooler weather (nothing unusual for October) next weekend. Stay tuned!