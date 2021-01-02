Storm Team 11: Sun returns by this afternoon followed by a gloomy and much cooler Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, January 2, 2021

Good morning! Clouds and areas of fog this morning will give way to a good amount of sunshine this afternoon. Mild with a high of 58 to 60 degrees, mid 50s in the mountains.



Relatively clear skies at first this evening before clouds quickly return overnight along with a chance of showers as a disturbance moves through the region. Temperatures in the lower 40s Sunday morning.

Cloudy Sunday with a cooler day on tap. There will be a bit of breeze accompanying some of the scattered showers. The best chance of a shower is in the morning through the early afternoon. Some of the moisture may linger in the mountains through Sunday night or early Monday. A light wintry mix or few snow flurries are possible there. Highs in the mid 40s Sunday.

Turning mostly sunny Monday with a high near 46 degrees.

Another weak system could bring a few light rain or snow showers early Tuesday to the region with a better chance of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs again in the mid 40s.

We may climb into the low to mid 50s Wednesday before our next system is expected to arrive late Thursday and Friday.