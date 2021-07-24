Storm Team 11: Sun, heat and widely scattered P.M. storms Sunday, More by Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 24, 2021



Summary

The humidity continues to rise through the weekend and early next week as moisture levels also increase in the atmosphere. This will contribute to a few thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. Rain chances go up more Sunday night and Monday thanks to our next weather maker before the heat becomes the big story again by midweek.



Quiet Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggier with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Some Thunderstorms Develop Sunday Afternoon and Evening

A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in from the northwest as the afternoon and evening progresses. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day. Otherwise, hot and humid. A high of 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s and low 80s in the higher elevations.



Best Rain Chance First Part of the Workweek

As a system approaches from the Ohio Valley, our rain chances go up late Sunday night and Monday. We will be dodging several scattered showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s in southwest Virginia with mid 80s in the Tri-Cities.

Heating Up Again Midweek

The heat again becomes the focus by Wednesday and even Thursday of next week as rain chances diminish and a ridge of high pressure sits overhead.