Storm Team 11: Sun, haze and heat today with showers and storms at times Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, July 31, 2021



Summary

A dry start to the weekend with haze, sun and plenty of warmth. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means those with respiratory or cardiovascular issues could have some extra difficulty breathing. Most won’t have any problems. Rain chances return overnight into Sunday so we’ll book end the weekend on a wetter note with slightly cooler temperatures.

Dry and Hazy at First This Weekend

Mostly sunny with haze moving in on this Saturday as smoke from the western wildfires comes our way. It will be dry during the day. A high of 89 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the mountains.

Scattered Showers Tonight

Hazy with increasing clouds tonight. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible mainly during the overnight. There is a 40% chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.



More Rain by Sunday Morning

Mostly cloudy Sunday with a couple waves of showers and thunderstorms likely starting in the morning. There is 60% chance of rain. Increased moisture levels should clean out the air. Several degrees cooler, too. Highs in the low 70s in the mountains, mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and around 82 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Drier by Sunday Night and Monday

Aside from maybe a stray shower, we’ll dry out Sunday night and Monday with partly cloudy skies. Lows early Monday should reach the low 60s in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 50s elsewhere thanks to a noticeable decrease in humidity. Highs Monday in the low to possibly mid 80s.

Occasional Storms This Week

Temperatures stay slightly lower than average in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and some thunderstorms.



Late Week Outlook

Storms should be fewer and farther between by Friday.