Storm Team 11: Sun, clouds, heat and storms around Friday, Even better chances at times this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Summary

We have a good opportunity for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each and every day, especially over the weekend into early next week at times. However, there will be plenty of breaks!



Slight Chance of Rain Tonight

Partly cloudy tonight. Warm and muggy with a few showers can’t be ruled out during the overnight. A low around 70 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 60s in southwest Virginia.



Showers and Thunderstorms Move in Friday P.M.

Hot and humid Friday with times of sun and clouds. A few spotty showers are possible before lunch. The scattered showers and thunderstorms increase starting mid afternoon through the evening thanks to our next weather maker moving in from the northwest. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A storm or two could briefly turn strong or severe. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in the mountains, mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Mostly cloudy Friday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night. Lows between 65 and 68 degrees.

Weekend Outlook Brings Even More Rain at Times

More clouds than sunshine Saturday. There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday at any time of the day as that same system moves right over us. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

We keep a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.



Early Next Week

Tropical moisture comes up from the south as early as Monday afternoon right through Tuesday. Soaking rain is possible.