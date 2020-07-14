LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 This Morning

Storm Team 11: Summer weather perfection continues

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Hot

A perfect summer set-up continues today, with a mild morning followed by a sunny and hot afternoon.

Low Weekday Rain Threat

As moisture gradually increases mid-week, we can expect a few isolated showers and storms primarily over the higher elevations, while temperatures remain HOT in the low 90’s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s.

Weekend Outlook

Rain threat becomes more scattered starting Friday and continuing into the weekend.

Download WJHL Weather App

Download the WJHL App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss