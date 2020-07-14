Storm Team 11: Summer weather perfection continues

STORM TEAM 11

Staying Hot

A perfect summer set-up continues today, with a mild morning followed by a sunny and hot afternoon.

Low Weekday Rain Threat

As moisture gradually increases mid-week, we can expect a few isolated showers and storms primarily over the higher elevations, while temperatures remain HOT in the low 90’s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s.

Weekend Outlook

Rain threat becomes more scattered starting Friday and continuing into the weekend.

