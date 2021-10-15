Storm Team 11: Summer weather exits quickly this weekend with the rain

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for an unusually warm end to the workweek as we flirt with a record high. It will feel more like late August with this humidity! A cold front moves through Saturday and gives us rain and then much cooler air, especially by the second half of the weekend through early next week.



Summer-like Heat Flees After Today

More sun than clouds on this Friday. A warm and muggy high of 84 degrees in the Tri-Cities. The current record high for October 15 is 83 degrees set in 1971 so a new record is quite possible. Elsewhere, highs will mostly land in the 76 to 80 degree range. Most of the day looks dry but a few showers start to move in late, mainly after midnight. High school football games should be fine based on that. A warm evening in the 70s at first, 60s by the end of the games. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rainy Start to the Weekend – Temperatures Drop

Cloudy and wet Saturday morning with widespread showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. Most of the rain should push through by midday. However the eastern half of our area could see showers through at least 2 or 3 PM. Showers may linger until early evening in the mountains. Rainfall totals will generally be less than a third of an inch with a couple spots getting closer to a half inch near the Kentucky/Virginia line. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees around midnight before dropping into the 50s (in northern areas) during the morning and low 60s (in southern areas) the rest of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly breeze.



Gradually clearing out Saturday night. Turning much cooler. Lows near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in southwest Virginia and mid 30s in southwest Virginia. A continued breeze should prevent frost early Sunday in most spots.



Big Dose of Fall Air Returns

Sunny and chilly Sunday. A high of 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities, with 50s in southwest Virginia and the mountains, perhaps staying in the upper 40s in the very highest elevations. Lows Sunday night in the mid to upper 30s. The mountain locations could dip as low as the mid 30s and have the best potential right now to see patchy frost both early Monday and perhaps even early Tuesday.



Fall Colors

This should really start allowing fall colors to pop below 4,000 feet through late October and early November. The peak fall foliage this weekend is around 4,300 to 4,800 feet.



Next Week

Sunshine galore to start the next week. Highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday, around 70 or 72 degrees Tuesday. A typical fall feel is expected through much of next week!