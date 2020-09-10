Storm Team 11: Summer warmth continues with a few isolated showers

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Isolated Showers

We’re enjoying a mild morning in the 60’s, while summer warmth will be in full force again this afternoon with mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. A few scattered showers will be around primarily in the Blue Ridge Mountains of E TN and W NC. A great way to track the rain and storms is with our interactive radar.

Rising Rain Threat

A scattered rain threat is expected this weekend thanks to a surge of moisture. Showers will be moving through during the day Saturday, shifting north and west of the Tri-Cities by late in the afternoon.

An incoming cool front will increase our rain threat Sunday afternoon.

Great time to download our WJHL Weather App

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss