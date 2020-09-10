Storm Team 11: Summer warmth continues with a few isolated showers

Isolated Showers

We’re enjoying a mild morning in the 60’s, while summer warmth will be in full force again this afternoon with mid to upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. A few scattered showers will be around primarily in the Blue Ridge Mountains of E TN and W NC. A great way to track the rain and storms is with our interactive radar .

Rising Rain Threat

A scattered rain threat is expected this weekend thanks to a surge of moisture. Showers will be moving through during the day Saturday, shifting north and west of the Tri-Cities by late in the afternoon.

An incoming cool front will increase our rain threat Sunday afternoon.