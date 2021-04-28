Storm Team 11: Summer warmth continues today with a few showers possible

Summer Warmth Continues
Summer-like warmth continues today despite the clouds with highs in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities, low to mid-70s in the mountains. Moisture also increases today with a few showers possible mainly near the KY/VA border.
Rising Rain Threat
Warm weather continues Thursday while the rain threat rises Thursday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and a few storms will be possible.
Wet Start to Friday
The timing of our next cold front seems to be sooner than later with rain becoming likely late Thursday night through early Friday morning. Conditions quickly clear Friday afternoon with cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.
Weekend Outlook
Weekend weather is looking good with sunshine and highs in the low 70s Saturday, upper 70s Sunday.
