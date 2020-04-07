Storm Team 11: Summer warmth continues today, while watching storm threat Wednesday

STORM TEAM 11

Summer Warmth

Another warm day ahead with highs back in the upper 70’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the mountains. Storm threat remains low today, with a few strong storms possible in eastern KY and northern SW VA later this afternoon.

Storm Threat Increases

Remnants from a storm complex will be around Wednesday morning, with scattered rain and storms possible. Another chance for storms returns Wednesday afternoon and evening, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms.

A storm risk continues into Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the region. Conditions cool down Thursday afternoon, with more spring-like conditions Friday.

Easter Weekend

Good Friday looks great with sunshine and cooler mid to upper 50’s. Freezing temperatures will be possible Saturday morning.

Another storm system will likely bring widespread rain and storms to the region on Easter Sunday. Rain and storms will be likely for much of the day.

