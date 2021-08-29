Storm Team 11: Summer sizzler on a Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 29, 2021



Summary

Another couple very hot and humid days with limited rain chances. Any showers or thundershowers will be isolated today. Some spotty thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon as the pattern slowly starts to change. Powerful Hurricane Ida will make landfall in southeast Louisiana this afternoon as a category 4 or 5 leading to major impacts along parts of the Gulf Coast and Mississippi. The leftovers of Hurricane Ida move into western and middle Tennessee Tuesday generally heading our way Wednesday. That in combination with a system moving in from the north, will lead to downpours, storms and perhaps even some severe weather.



Feeling Like a Sauna Sunday

Plenty of sun and heat Sunday. There is a 20% chance of a shower or storm today, especially north and east of the Tri-Cities. A high of 93 degrees with upper 80s to near 90 degrees in much of southwest Virginia, low to mid 80s in the mountains.



Partly cloudy tonight. Muggy with a low of 66 to 68 degrees in most spots.



Heat Breaks After Monday

Sunshine and high clouds to start off the workweek. The ridge of high pressure that has dominated our weather setup the last few days breaks down thanks to Ida to the south but not before giving us one more pretty hot day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia, 91 degrees in the Tri-Cities. We may also see spotty afternoon and early evening thunderstorms. There is a 30% chance of rain with the greatest opportunity in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia.



Clouds continue to increase Monday night. A few showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.



Tropical Downpours and Storms Move in Tuesday/Wednesday

The remnant circulation of Ida will merge with another system Tuesday leading to increasing rain chances for us. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms moving in during the afternoon and evening. There is a 50% chance of rain during the day. However, our most widespread rain and heaviest rain is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Some severe weather, including localized flooding and a tornado threat, is possible. Otherwise, breezy with showers continuing at times Wednesday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s as a result of the clouds and rainfall. Rainfall totals will likely average 1 to 2 inches across the region with the best chances of higher amounts in eastern Kentucky and our neighboring southwest Virginia communities.



Drying Out Late Week

Showers may linger Thursday morning before we dry out and see more sunshine. Highs in the low 80s. Lows could be in the mid to upper 50s early Friday morning thanks to less humid air in place Friday and even Saturday.



