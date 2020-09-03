Storm Team 11: Summer sizzle continues with a scattered storm threat this afternoon

Hot and Humid with a scattered P.M. Storm threat

No significant change this morning with another humid start with some areas of patchy fog. Summer heat continues with those upper 80’s, while a scattered storm threat is expected from mid afternoon through this evening. Track showers and storms with our interactive radar

Cold Front Arrives

A scattered rain threat will be around through Friday evening, although the rain threat will be lower tomorrow compared to today with a cold front delivering some refreshing change for the holiday weekend.

Fall-Like Change This Weekend

We are going to enjoy the best weekend of the summer season. Sunshine will be in full force through the entire weekend, along with some fall-like conditions as temperatures dip into the 50’s at night, while daytime temperatures are expected in the 70’s to low 80’s.

