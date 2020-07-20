Storm Team 11: Summer sizzle continues, spotty storm threat present

STORM TEAM 11

Summer Sizzle Continues

Expect another hot and humid day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 90’s. Daytime heating will lead to some spotty storms developing over the mountains, with a few storms possible in the Tri-Cities. Interactive radar is always available here

Better Storm Threat Later This Week

With a cool front nearby, expect more of a widespread rain threat Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Drier air moves in this weekend which means more sunshine and plenty of summer sizzle. Rain threat will be absent in the Tri-Cities, while a few spotty storms in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

