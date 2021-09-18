Storm Team 11: Summer pattern holds on this weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 18, 2021



Summary

A warm remainder of Race Weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with a chance of a late day shower or storm. Moisture builds early next week but we welcome fall officially on Wednesday with a cooler, more pleasant feel to the air.



Scattered Showers and a Few Thunderstorms This Weekend

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on this Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. Most of the time it will be dry, even if you see rain at some point. Highs mostly in the low to mid 80s.



Mostly cloudy tonight. A few thundershowers possible until about 10 PM. Hopefully rain avoids fans at the Bristol race. Lows in the low to mid 60s.



A similar day Sunday with a 30% chance of widely scattered showers. A high of 82 to 86 degrees in most spots.



More Moisture Early Next Week

Rain chances go up more Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a slug of moisture moves over us from the southwest. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Best Rain Chance Wednesday Followed by Big Cool Down

Rain and thunderstorms increase Tuesday night and Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region. Rainfall is expected to be locally heavy. Right on cue for the first official day of fall, as we dry out, much cooler and drier air is anticipated with highs in the low to mid 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s by Thursday morning.