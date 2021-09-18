Storm Team 11: Summer look and feel returns Sunday with a few spotty storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, September 18, 2021



Summary

For the rest of the weekend, expect widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms while the biggest influx of moisture remains to our southwest. We’ll have one more very warm day before the pattern starts to change a bit. We’ll likely stay in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday as we have a little better chance of rain at times. The best rain chance is Tuesday night into Wednesday though thanks to our next weather maker, which promises some healthy rains followed by a nice dose of fall-like air.



Thundershowers End This Evening

Mostly cloudy tonight. We have a 30% chance of rain during the evening, winding down by 10 or 11 PM. Lows mostly around the mid 60s with upper 50s in the mountains.



Spotty Thunderstorms Sunday – More Heat

A mix of sun and clouds on tap Sunday. There is a 30% chance of rain. Anything that does pop up won’t be as slow moving as Saturday. Very warm and humid with a high of 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia. The mountains will be quite a bit cooler – in the 70s.

Slightly Better Rain Chance at Times Monday/Tuesday

There will be a little better potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. Downsloping winds (southeast) will likely keep the immediate Tri-Cities dry for most of the day. However, occasional showers are still possible especially later in the day and at night. Highs in the low 80s with 70s in southwest Virginia and upper 60s in the mountains.



Cold Front Brings Rain and Then Cooler Weather

Our rain chances peak late Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front swings through. Expect a good potential much needed rain. Highs in the 70s Wednesday before falling into the low 50s early Thursday. We dry out Thursday and Friday, get a big taste of fall. Thursday’s high may struggle to reach 70 degrees despite the sunshine with lows in the 40s early Friday!