Storm Team 11: Summer Heat Today

Summer-Like Warmth
How about the warmer change!!! What a phenomenal weather set-up with sunshine and low 80’s for the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.
Warm Weekend
High pressure will continue to provide the summer heat, with mid 80’s both Saturday and Sunday for the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70’s in the mountains.
Rain threat remains low, with a few scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon favoring the higher elevations, while Sunday looks sunny, hot and dry.
Rain Threat is Back Next Week
We fall back into a wet and cool pattern next week, with rain and storms likely Monday, and lingering showers expected Tuesday through Thursday.
