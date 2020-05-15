Storm Team 11: Summer Heat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Summer-Like Warmth

How about the warmer change!!! What a phenomenal weather set-up with sunshine and low 80’s for the Tri-Cities, low 70’s in the mountains.

Warm Weekend

High pressure will continue to provide the summer heat, with mid 80’s both Saturday and Sunday for the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70’s in the mountains.

Rain threat remains low, with a few scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon favoring the higher elevations, while Sunday looks sunny, hot and dry.

Rain Threat is Back Next Week

We fall back into a wet and cool pattern next week, with rain and storms likely Monday, and lingering showers expected Tuesday through Thursday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf