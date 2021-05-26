Storm Team 11: Summer heat remains with spotty showers

Summer Heat Continues

Our summer-like heatwave continues today with highs back into the upper 80s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70s in the mountains. Only isolated showers are possible mainly in the mountains. A few showers will be possible in the Tri-Cities tonight.

Spring-Like Change

The weather pattern begins to change with less heat and higher chances for rain and storms the next few days. Scattered showers will be around Thursday, while Friday, rain and storms will become likely during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will drive in some refreshing change for the weekend.

Holiday Weekend

Showers will linger Saturday morning while temperatures will be refreshingly cooler in the low 70s in the Tri-Cities, 60s in the mountains. Spotty showers will be possible Sunday with low to mid-70s. Memorial Day looks perfect with sunshine and upper 70s.

