STORM TEAM 11

Summer Heat is Back

Temperatures are trending warmer this morning with widespread 50’s. The heat and humidity is back, with a southwest wind and sunshine, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80’s with just a stray mountain storm.

This Week

Summertime weather will be in full force, with hot and humid conditions along with an increase in those scattered afternoon showers and storms. The rain threat will be the highest Thursday and Friday.

This Weekend

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, which means a chance for scattered showers and storms Saturday, while conditions dry out Sunday.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf