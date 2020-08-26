Storm Team 11: Summer heat continues with a stray afternoon storm

Summer Heat Continues

The extra summer heat continues today as we approach 90 for the third day this week. A few stray storms are possible, but overall rain threat looks minimal today. Track any stray storms with our interactive radar .

Tropical Impacts

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall in SE TX and SW LA as a major hurricane with winds in excess of 130 mph, along with a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet. Quite significant damage is expected from Houston to Lake Charles. Heavy, flooding rain will follow Laura as she moves inland the next few days. Remnants are expected to move through our region Saturday, with heavy tropical rains around during the day. Flooding is always a concern given the amount of moisture associated with tropical systems.

Weekend Outlook

Very wet Saturday with heavy rain likely. Drying out Sunday with just a few lingering showers Sunday morning.