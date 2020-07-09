Storm Team 11: Summer heat continues with a spotty storm threat

STORM TEAM 11
Extra Summer Heat Continues
We get to enjoy another beautiful summer day with some extra summer sizzle as temperatures rise into the low 90’s. Spotty storms are possible, primarily over the higher elevations.
Scattered Rain Threat
Look for more of a scattered rain threat Friday afternoon, with a few heavy downpours possible.
Weekend Outlook
Scattered rain will be possible Saturday morning, while an afternoon rain threat is expected Sunday.
