Storm Team 11: Summer heat continues with a few scattered showers this afternoon

Summer Heat Continues

Enjoying another mild morning in the 60’s, while summer warmth continues today as highs warm into the upper 80’s in Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains.

A few scattered showers will be around this afternoon, while the best location remains over the Blue Ridge Mountains. A great way to track the rain and storms is with our interactive radar

Weekend Outlook

We hold on to the warm and humid summer conditions Saturday with a few scattered showers. The higher rain threat remains north and west of the Tri-Cities Saturday. An approaching cold front will shift the scattered rain threat back into the Tri-Cities Sunday afternoon and evening.

