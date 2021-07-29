Storm Team 11: Summer heat continues today

The Heat Continues

After a very mild morning, get ready for another hot one with highs approaching the mid 90’s in the Tri-Cities, 80’s in the mountains.

Storm Threat Returns

A storm complex will be moving into our region today into tonight. This system has the potential to progress further south which could give our area a chance for showers and storms. Timewise, it looks like any time after midnight into early Friday morning storms will be nearby. Storm threat quickly ends Friday morning with more afternoon sunshine.

Weekend Outlook

A disturbance will give us a chance for some scattered storms late Saturday. Rain threat is expected to rise with a better chance for scattered showers and storms Sunday

Back to School

Our weather pattern will make a big shift towards a milder set-up next week. Temperatures will be running in the upper 70’s to low 80’s along with a chance for scattered showers early to mid-next week.

