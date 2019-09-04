Storm Team 11: Summer Heat Continues, Evening Rain Threat

STORM TEAM 11

Wednesday

Waking up to another mild morning with widespread 60’s. A sunny sky means another hot day with highs nearing 90. A cold front approaches the area this evening offering only a few isolated showers. This will provide cooler, more September-like conditions tomorrow.

Weekday Outlook

Mostly cloudy and cooler Thursday with a few showers possible especially in the mountains. A sunny sky returns Friday and into the weekend with a warming trend back into the mid to upper 80’s.

Hurricane Dorian

The center of Dorian remains offshore of NE Florida this morning with the worst of the wind remaining over open waters. Intensification is possible today and the next few days as Dorian finally makes a more significant move to the north, churning over the warm waters of the gulf stream. This poses an increasing threat to the Carolinas in the next few days. The center of the storm is expected to be near the S.C. coast tomorrow morning, with a northeast turn into the N.C. coast Friday.

Significant impacts are expected from Charleston to the Outer Banks, with rising waters along the coast leading to flooding, along with near hurricane force winds along the coast. Hurricane warnings have been posted for much of the Carolina coast.

