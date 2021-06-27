Storm Team 11: Summer heat and spotty storms early in the workweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Summary

Get ready for a very hot and humid start to the workweek! While the humidity isn’t going anywhere through the week, we should have less heat by the end of the week due to a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Potentially heavy rain is expected Thursday, Friday and even part of Saturday.

Quiet Overnight – Just Muggy

Partly cloudy and mild overnight. Patchy fog is possible toward morning. A low between 65 and 67 degrees for most with low 60s in the mountains.

Summer Sizzle Monday and Tuesday with a Few Thunderstorms

Mostly to partly sunny skies to start off the work week. Hot and humid. A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon perhaps mainly favoring southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky, but a couple can’t be ruled out in east Tennessee. There is a 30% chance of rain overall. Highs between 85 and 90 degrees in southwest Virginia, around 90 to 92 degrees in the Tri-Cities and closer to 80 degrees in the mountains.

Mostly clear and mild Monday night. The low around 65 degrees.

Plenty of sun Tuesday as a weak tropical wave moves through Georgia. That really won’t affect us other than giving us some occasional clouds. Another hot day with only a slight rain chance here. Maybe one or two thundershowers bubbling up. Most of the moisture situated over the Tennessee Valley. Highs again in the low 90s in the Tri-Cities with upper 80s in southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the mountains.

Rising Rain Chances Mid to Late Week

From there, things start to turn more unsettled as a storm system from the northwest slowly approaches. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday from late morning through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

Limited sunshine Thursday and Friday with off and on rain, heavy at times. These two days feature our most likely potential for widespread rain and maybe even some localized flooding. Even at least part of Saturday looks wet! As of now, we’re talking an easy 1 to 2 inches of rain through Saturday. As a result, we’ll scale back on the heat a little each day.

4th of July Weekend Forecast

The early call for the holiday weekend is for a gradual improvement in the weather. Clouds mixed with some sunshine. As of now, a few showers are possible for Independence Day itself. Stay tuned as the upper level pattern could change adjust this as we get closer.