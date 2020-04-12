Storm Team 11: Strong to severe storms on Easter Sunday

Storm Team 11

Sunday, April 12, 2020



Happy Easter Sunday!

Unfortunately today we are tracking the threat of severe weather, especially late this afternoon into the overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the area under a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather. For most of the morning, expect some on and off showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Later this afternoon, more thunderstorms will begin to move in. Main threats with these storms will be the potential of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and a brief tornado is possible.



Outside of thunderstorms, it will be gusty. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for the east TN mountains and nearby foothills, as well as Buchanan and Dickenson counties in VA. Winds will be sustained from 30-45mph and may gust up to 80mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all other location in our region. Here winds will be from 15 to 30mph and gusts up to 40mph are possible.



Rainfall amounts by tomorrow morning may be anywhere from 1-2″ for most, with higher amounts in western NC. A Flood Watch is in effect for western NC.



With the threat of severe storms continuing into the overnight hours, it is extremely important you have multiple ways to receive warnings.



Highs today will be in the mid 60s and overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.



After the storms mostly clear by daybreak tomorrow, gradual clearing is in store. It will be a breezy day with highs in the mid 60s.



Enjoy your Easter Sunday and stay weather aware!