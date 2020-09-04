Storm Team 11: Strong cold front will deliver some fall-like change for the weekend

Fall-Like Change is Coming

No big change this morning with warm and humid conditions along with areas of fog. With a cold front arriving this evening, there will be a few scattered showers expected primarily this evening, followed by a fresh dose of cooler and drier conditions tonight. Track showers and storms with our interactive radar

Perfect Holiday Weekend

The weekend will be bright and beautiful with cooler lows in the 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains. Afternoon highs will be ideal with 70’s in the mountains to low 80’s in the Tri-Cities.