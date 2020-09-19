Storm Team 11: Stretch of fall-like weather settles into region

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Saturday, September 19, 2020

A definite fall feel is here for the next 3 to 4 days!

Cloud cover is anticipated to slowly clear tonight with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight and temperatures turning chilly by morning. A low of 46 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 40 degrees in the mountains.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and lots of it is expected. Dry and pleasant with a high of 72 degrees, 60s in the mountains.

Clear and chilly Sunday night with a low of 44 degrees. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in the mountains above 4,000 feet.

Sunny skies Monday with the fall-like weather. The high at 72 degrees. 

Monday night/early Tuesday may be a couple degrees cooler with temperatures possibly within a few degrees of the record low for September 22 (39 degrees). 

Temperatures will start to warm up a bit by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Slight rain chances are possible late in the week. 

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

