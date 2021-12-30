Storm Team 11: Stormy Start to 2022

Quite the set-up this weekend as two systems will phase together Saturday leading to a stronger storm system for our area. Timing of potential strong to severe storms will be Saturday night from 10pm to 4am. This is the time that we will need to watch for strong damaging winds and heavy flooding rains.

Severe risk ends quickly early Sunday morning but the rain is not over yet. A secondary low pressure system will bring back the rain. Cold air builds in Sunday evening which will cause a changeover from rain to snow.

Given so much uncertainty on the timing and impact of this system, it remains difficult to put numbers out for accumulations. At this point, mountains and high elevations will see the highest potential for some accumulations Sunday night into early Monday.

Be sure to follow the latest forecast here