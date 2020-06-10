Storm Team 11: Stormy pockets through this evening before we dry out

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

June 10, 2020

We’ll keep a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and small hail are possible in the strongest of storms. The low near 62.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Thursday. It’ll be a nice and dry day as humidity begins to drop. Slightly cooler. Highs near 80 degrees while the mountains stay in the 70s.



Fair skies and cooler Thursday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday with a high of 82 degrees.

It stays dry through the first half of the weekend before we introduce a rain chance again Sunday.