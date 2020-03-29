Storm Team 11: Stormy pockets Sunday morning followed by a windy and dry afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, March 28, 2020

Mostly cloudy tonight and very mild as we wait for our next weather maker. It’ll be dry most of the night as storms stay off to our northwest. The low near 60 degrees.



A broken line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to swing through Sunday morning starting around 5:00. A couple strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out primarily in southeast Kentucky and southwest Virginia through 8 or 9 AM. However, most of the energy is expected to bypass our area. The main potential threats include strong winds and hail. It will be windy at times Sunday even as we dry out throughout the afternoon. Skies become partly cloudy by late afternoon. We should have one more decently warm day with a high of 74 degrees.



Clouds come and go Sunday night. Noticeably cooler with a low of 47 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds coming our way Monday. Mild, dry and breezy with a high of 67 degrees.



Rain returns Tuesday and it looks to be a cool rain. There is an 80% chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Showers could linger in Wednesday morning with a seasonably cool start to April.