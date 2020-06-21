Storm Team 11: Storms threat builds later in the day Father’s Day

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, June 20, 2020

Good evening! A stray shower or storm could linger into tonight. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are on tap. The low around 62 degrees.

Mostly sunny to start on Sunday with some storms building mainly late afternoon and early in the evening. There is a 40 percent chance of rain mainly driven by the heat and humidity. The high near 86 degrees.

Scattered storms continue early on Sunday night under partly cloudy skies. The low around 63 degrees.

Partly sunny skies Monday. More moisture is expected to give us at least a few extra scattered storms, especially during the second half of the day. The high around 85 degrees.

Rain chances go up to 60 to 70 percent Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a more unsettled weather pattern. Highs climb in the lower 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend and Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!