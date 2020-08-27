Storm Team 11: Storms in spots today with increasing moisture as we approach weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Thursday, August 27, 2020



Hurricane Laura made landfall a little after midnight this morning along the Louisiana coastline. We’re not getting too much moisture just yet. Although it will be a hot and steamy Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds with an overall increase in the cloud cover this afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms around. There is a 30% rain chance. I can’t rule out a strong storm or two. The high at 88 degrees.

Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated shower perhaps. Otherwise, it looks quiet. Warm and muggy with a low near 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies for Friday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high at 87 degrees.

Rainfall will increase late Friday night into Saturday thanks to the remnants of Laura moving right across our region. Isolated severe weather, including a brief tornado, can’t be ruled out as the circulation moves right over the region.

Saturday itself looks cloudy and a bit breezy. Tropical downpours are expected, especially during the first half of the day. There is an 80 percent chance of rain. On average, we can expect about 1 inch of rainfall with more in some spots perhaps causing localized flooding. Later in the day Saturday, we could have more showers as another systems moves in. We’ll have a high around 80 degrees.

Sunday will be drier with a slight chance of a shower.