Storm Team 11: Storms end this evening, Thunderstorms in spots for Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 5, 2020

After strong and severe storms in parts of our area this afternoon, storms will come to an end by sunset. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. The low near 67 degrees.



Partly sunny and hot Monday with storms in spots during the afternoon and early evening. The best coverage of storms may be located over southwest Virginia and southeast Kentucky, but a few storms are possible elsewhere. The high near 90 degrees.



Variable cloudiness Monday night. The low near 66 degrees.



Tuesday will feature times of sun and clouds with hit or miss storms likely. There is a 50 percent chance of rain. The high at 88 degrees.



We will keep a decent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for most of the week so keep the umbrella handy.