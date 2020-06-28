Storm Team 11: Storm threat today, gusty winds and heavy rain

Storm Team 11

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Good morning,

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around throughout the day. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, especially in the afternoon. Main threat will be the potential of damaging winds, small hail, and localized flooding. We will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day with a high near 79.



Tonight

The storm threat does continue. Temperatures will dip into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow

More scattered showers and storms are in store for tomorrow. The severe threat is low, but it is there. There is a 60% chance of rain with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.



Long-term

The unsettled pattern continues for most of the week. Temperatures will be fairly consistent with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s. By the end of this work week rain chances begin to decrease as we return to a more summer-like pattern.



Have a great day!